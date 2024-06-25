Ballentine Partners LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

