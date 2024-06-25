Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 743 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

