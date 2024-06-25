iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $113.24.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

