PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Shivani Stumpf Sells 1,295 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $16,850.40.

On Monday, April 1st, Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $16,864.20.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $18,845.61.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.