NBC Securities Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lantheus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 11,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

