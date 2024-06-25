Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,700,000 after buying an additional 546,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,560 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.0 %

IDA stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

