Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells 7,095 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daren Thayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

Domo Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Domo by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 299,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

