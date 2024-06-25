Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 154.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $6,950,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

