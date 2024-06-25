Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Erica Gessert Sells 4,537 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 143.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

