PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,235 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $49,907.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 394,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75.

On Monday, April 1st, Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $57,296.64.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

