Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Cinemark stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,250,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cinemark by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,975,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 373,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 89,875 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

