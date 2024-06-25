Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

