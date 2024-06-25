Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 18,430 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

