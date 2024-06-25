NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 706.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BOTZ stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.