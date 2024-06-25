FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock worth $10,736,187. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

FDS opened at $424.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.27 and a one year high of $488.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

