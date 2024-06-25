Mather Group LLC. Takes $38,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in argenx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in argenx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.42.

argenx Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $440.59 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.49.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

