Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 419 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $50,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

