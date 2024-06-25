Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

