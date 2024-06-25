Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.