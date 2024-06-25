Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

