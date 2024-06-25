American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.