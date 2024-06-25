19,901 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

