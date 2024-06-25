Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $339,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exponent by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 14,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.