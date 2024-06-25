Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,339,000 after buying an additional 245,966 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,502,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,142,000 after buying an additional 74,603 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.