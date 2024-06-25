Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Free Report

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

