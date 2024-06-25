Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 188,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.