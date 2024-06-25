International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.