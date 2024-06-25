International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

