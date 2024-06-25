International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,428,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 550,047 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 84.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 412,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 188,426 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

