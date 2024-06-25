International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

