IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $491.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

