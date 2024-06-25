&Partners Purchases New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

&Partners acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,885,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 812,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

