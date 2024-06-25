&Partners Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

&Partners bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

SWN stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

