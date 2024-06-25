&Partners Acquires New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

