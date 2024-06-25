GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 64.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CNA Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

