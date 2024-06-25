GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 341 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 492.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE JHX opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

