The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,938,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after buying an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 303,704 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.