International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $443.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Free Report

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

