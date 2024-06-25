International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

KHC stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

