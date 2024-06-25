Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,872 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

