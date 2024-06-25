International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.00.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.24%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

