International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

