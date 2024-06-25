International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

USRT stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.