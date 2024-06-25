Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

HMC stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

