First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

