TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 112.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

