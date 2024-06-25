International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

