Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $10,988,000. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $205,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

