International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

