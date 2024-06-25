International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Gray Foundation bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,890,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

